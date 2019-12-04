23-Year-old woman and infant found dead on roadside 

Bodies of a 23-year-old woman and an infant were found by the roadside in Maddipadu Mandal of Prakasam District on Tuesday. Police are probing the incident.

Maddipadu Sub Inspector Khadar Basha said that they received the information about the bodies after 8 pm on Tuesday.The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The police have started inquiring about the deceased in the nearby area.A case will be registered after completing ceratin legal formalities, police said.