4 Soldiers martyred in avalanche and blizzard

Four soldiers of Indian Army were martyred due to avalanche and blizzard in Kashmir.

Three soldiers lost their lives as an avalanche hit a army post in Tangdhar in the Line of Control in Kupwara. Another soldier died after an Army patrol was caught in a blizzard in Gurez in Bandipore.

Earlier on Saturday two Army jawans were martyred in the Southern Glacier region after an Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche at a height of 18,000 feet.

Kashmir is witnessing heavy snowfall even before the arrival of peak winter season. The peak winter season will start in Kashmir from December 10.