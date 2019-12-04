Apple set to launch four iPhone models with 5G support

Apple is expected to come with four iPhones in 2020 and one of them will come with 5G support. J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity next year.

While, two low-end models (one 6.1-inch, one 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera. As per the report, Apple is going to use Qualcomm’s X55 modems in all of its 2020 iPhones, and while those modems do support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

All four iPhone models will have OLEDs, Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.