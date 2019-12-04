Disha Patani’s new ‘glowy look’ is winning internet: See pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity among netizens. The actress is also very much active on social media.

Patani never disappoints her fans on the realm of social media. She is very keen in sharing her hot photos and happiest moments in life with her fans and followers.

Recently the gorgeous actress shared a selfie on her Instagram handle. ” When they say ‘Glowy look’ make up me”, Disha Patani captioned the photo.

Till now the photo has gathered 817,061 likes on Instagram. Disha Patani has around 27.8 million followers on Instagram.

The actress will seen with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai’. Her new film ‘Malang’ will be also released in 2020.