Forex Market; Indian rupee slipped down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. As per the market experts the the weak opening of the Indian share market and the sustained foreign fund outflows has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.76 and then slipped further to reach at 71.78 against the US dollar registering a loss of 12 paise.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.01% top reach at 97.72.