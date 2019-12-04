Government data reveals more than 91% of ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ unused

Government data reveals that more than 91% of the Nirbhaya Fund granted to the states and union territories to spend towards ensuring women’s safety lies unused. Of the Rs 1,672 crore allocated by the ministry, only Rs 147 crore has been used.

The Nirbhaya fund was set up in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape in order to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women. Several departments have funds under them, but the overall utilisation of the fund is unimpressive, data reveals.

Maharashtra (Sanctioned: Rs 14940 Lakh), Manipur (Sanctioned: Rs 878 Lakh), Meghalaya (Rs 675 Lakh), Tripura (Sanctioned: Rs 766 lakh), Daman and Diu (Sanctioned: Rs 420 Lakh) didn’t spend a single penny.

Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttarakhand didn’t utilize their funds granted under Mahila Police Volunteer Scheme.

No state has spent any fund allotted for projects under the department of justice. Delhi, West Bengal, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Karnataka didn’t spend the fund granted for one-stop centre scheme under the Nirbhaya fund. Delhi, Goa, West Bengal didn’t spend the fund for universalisation of women helpline scheme.

Following the recent rape and murder case, the law and order system of Telangana has come to the surface. Under the MHA fund, Telangana spent Rs 419 lakh of the sanctioned Rs 10351 lakh. Under one-stop centre scheme, the state spent Rs 138.07 lakh out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 1396.91 Lakh. Under the universalisation of women helpline scheme, Telangana spent Rs 123.17 lakh out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 157.25 lakh.