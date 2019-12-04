India to get more Akash missiles soon : Report

Air Force’s Akash Missile squadrons reported frequent unserviceability of mobile surface-to-air Akash Missile system and long duration downtime while alleging that several government agencies, including missile manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, did not tell the truth to the government about malfunctioning Akash Missile system.

“No, these were initial developmental problems which are mostly behind us. This happens in almost all development programmes for indigenous systems,” top IAF officials said.

The IAF officials said the force-placed an order for seven more squadrons of the Akash missiles only after “ironing out the initial issues”.

The Cabinet Committee on Security recently cleared seven squadrons of the missile systems for Rs 5,500 crore for the Air Force.

The force will deploy these missile systems on the borders along with Pakistan and China to maintain a strict vigil against enemy aircraft, drones, and surveillance aircraft.

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defense system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited.