ISRO gearing up for PSLV’s 50th flight on December 11

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to make the historic 50th launch of its Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV) on December 11.

PSLV is the third generation launch vehicle developed by ISRO. The PSLV which costs around 200 crore is the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages.

PSLV in the last 26 years the PSLV has launched 50 Indian satellites and 222 foreign satellites for over 70 international customers from 20 countries. PSLV has also launched successfully two spacecrafts. The PSLV has launched the spacecraft Chandrayaan 1 in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter in 2013.

The most recent launch of PSLV was on November 27. On that launch the PSLV has successfully launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nano satellites.