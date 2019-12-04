James Bond 007 ‘No Time To Die’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Daniel Craig is back for the fifth and final time as the British MI5 spy in No Time to Die — the twenty-fifth Bond movie overall, directed by Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) — alongside the likes of Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the new villain Safin.

The first No Time to Die trailer gives us a peek at the film’s plot and themes, which have to do with secrets being harboured by Bond’s returning love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Bond being replaced by the new 007 Nomi (Lashana Lynch), and a surprising return from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), first seen in 2015’s Spectre.

In addition to Craig as James Bond, Malek as Safin, Seydoux as Swann, Lynch as Nomi, and Waltz as Blofeld, the next Bond movie — No Time to Die — also stars Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M’s assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, Ana de Armas and David Dencik as new characters named Paloma and Waldo, respectively, and Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen in as-yet undisclosed roles.