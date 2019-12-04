Latest NewsSports

MS Dhoni singing old Hindi song,video goes viral : Watch Here

Dec 4, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricketer MS DhoniDhoni was seen practising at the nets at the JSCA Stadium  last November and on his comeback he recently said that questions regarding his cricketing future would be answered in January.

Before his return, a video has surfaced where Dhoni can be seen humming the tune of an old Hindi song which was posted by an Instagram user.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close