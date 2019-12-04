Stock market: Sensex, Nifty settled with gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading on greens.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,850.29, registering a gain of 174.84 points or 0.43%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,037.50 registering a gain of 4.10 points or 0.36%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, YES Bank,ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Vedanta.

The top losers in the market were Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Coal India, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finserv, Asian paints and Bajaj Auto.