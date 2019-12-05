“Happy to breathe air of freedom after 106 days” ,former FM P Chidambaram when leaving Tihar jail

After coming out of jail, Ex finance minister and veteran Congress leader, P Chidambaram told media, “I will address a press conference on Thursday. I am happy that I stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days.”

Supreme Court (SC) granted Chidambaram bail on the INX Media case yesterday after he was jailed for 106 days in Tihar jail. His challenge questioning HC order denying him bail was accepted by SC. Chidambaram said he cannot comment on the case as per the Supreme Court’s order, but even after spending more than three months in jail, “there is not a single charge framed against me.” P Chidambaram is expected to speak on the economic condition of the country on Thursday where he will be criticizing the Modi government policies.