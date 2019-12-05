Indian film maker Daniel Shravan “Cooperate with rapists and carry condoms”

Film-maker Daniel Shravan on Wednesday drew massive backlash on social media for suggesting that the government should legalize “rape without violence” for the safety of rape victims.

Shravan posted a number of messages on Twitter in which he expressed his views in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week. “Rape is not a serious thing, but murder is inexcusable. The government should legalize rape without violence for the safety of women. It seems to be the only way rape victims can be protected from murder,” Shravan said, in a now-deleted post.

The film-maker said that women should “cooperate with rapists and carry condoms” with them. “If you are about to get raped, hand over a condom to the rapist and cooperate with him while he fulfills his sexual desire. That way he will not try to harm you,” Shravan added. The film-maker said it was foolish of the government to assume that rape laws will deter the incidents of rape in the country. “Indian girls should be aware of sex education like carrying condoms and dental dams after the age of 18,” he said.

Shravan’s comments not only infuriated social media users but also invited the wrath of women and child rights activists. Activist Anjana Bala also slammed Shravan for his derogatory post. He said the film-maker should immediately visit a psychiatrist. Sharma accused Daniel of seeking “cheap publicity.”