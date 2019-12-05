Pakistani beauty queen Zanib Naveed, killed in a car accident in New York

Pakistani beauty queen Zanib Naveed was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Maryland, New York.

Rockland County beauty queen — crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 — was killed over the weekend when her car hit a curb and overturned into oncoming traffic, police said.

According to The New York Post, Zanib Naveed, 32, was driving a car eastbound on the Inter-County Connector in Maryland around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, when she attempted to take a curve to Route 1 and her vehicle struck a curb and flipped over. She was ejected from the vehicle and died on the spot.

Naveed was not an alcoholic and investigators ruled out alcohol influence to be the cause of accident.. Naveed was the only person in the car.