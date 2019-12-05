South Asian Games: Indian continues to rule the medal tally

The Indian athletes continued their hunt of medals in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal. At present Indian is in the top of the medal tally with 70 medals. Till now India has clinched 34 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze medals in the event.

On Wednesday India has grabbed 28 medals including 17 gold. In athletics Indian players won 10 medals including 5 gold. India’s men and women team won gold medals in Tennis,Table Tennis and Kho-kho. In Taekwondo India bagged six medals including 3 gold. In Badminton eight Indian shuttlers entered semi finals and thus ensured medals.

Hosts Nepal stood in the second position with 29 gold, 15 silver and 25 bronze for a total of 69 medals.