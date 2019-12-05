Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in losses. The domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading lower on today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,779.59 registering a loss of 70.70 points or 0.17%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,018.40 lowering by 24.80 points or 0.21%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys, Zee Entertainments, Wipro, Britannia Industries and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were Bharati Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum, Grasim Industries, and Tata motors.