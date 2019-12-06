Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wants to date a married celebrity: Details inside

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has made a shocking revelation . The actress has expressed that she would like to date a celebrity who is already married.

The actress has revealed that she wants to US singer Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas as everybody knows is the husband of Priyanka Chopra.

Bhumi has made this revelation in an interview that was given very early. But the interview is now surfacing again on social media.

In an interview given to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar that Bhumi has made this revelation. Karan has asked her that whose boyfriend or husband she would like to date. To this question Bhumi answered that it is Nick Jonas. ” Nick Jonas. We have grown up listening to his songs. He is such a sensation. I think he is very cute”