Ecuador denies giving asylum to self-styled godman Nithyananda

South American country Ecuador has denied that the country had given asylum to the self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda. It has been earlier reported that Nithyananda has built his own country named ‘Kailas’ by buying a island near Ecuador.

The Ecuador Embassy in India has declined the news. ” Nithyananda has not been given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador. All the information, whatever which is published in digital and print media in India, is based on the information which allegedly has been sourced from Kailaasa.org, a website which is supposedly maintained by Nithyananda or his people. Henceforth all digital and print media houses should refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to him”, said the Ecuador embassy in a statement.

The Gujarat police has approached Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against the godman for many charges which include abduction, wrongful confinement, and child labour.