Forex Market: Indian rupee opens steady against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has opened at steady note against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the monetary policy announcement of the Reserve bank of India has supported the Indian rupee. The easing crude oil price, the positive opening in the Indian share market and the fresh foreign fund inflows has also helped the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.30. On Thursday the Indian rupee settled trading at 71.29 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currencies strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.04% to 97.37.