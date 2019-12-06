Hindu Mahasabha to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict

Hindu Mahasabha has today decided to file a review petition against the judgement wherein the apex court also granted 5 acres of land at an alternate site at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board to rebuild the Masjid which was demolished in 1992.

Moreover, the Peace Party of India is also set to file a petition to review the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The party’s National President Dr Muhammad Ayub is likely to file the review petition in Supreme Court on Friday.

According to sources, a total of four petitioners, assisted by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), are likely to file a review petition in the matter. December 6, has been chosen for filing of the petition because it would the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, sources said.