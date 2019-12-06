HMD Global launches Nokia 2.3 with 4000mAh battery : Price and Features

HMD Global launched Nokia 2.3 smartphone in Cairo, Egypt on 5 December, 2019, according to reports. The Nokia 2.3 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.2-inch HD display (720×1520 pixels) and 19:9 screen ratio. The budget smartphone also houses a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with AI-powered two-day battery life, the company claims.

Nokia 2.3 has been launched at a price of EUR 109 (approximately ?8,600). The phone’s predecessor Nokia 2.2 was released in June this year with the price tag of ?6,999, and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and incorporates the Mediatek processor.

The Nokia 2.3 comes packed with features, especially for budget smartphone users. Housing dual-SIM (Nano) slots, the smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie update. However, the company at the launch event added that the device is ready for Android 10 update. The smartphone is an Android One certified device, which means that users will get a pure Android experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware.

Apart from this, the budget smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 400GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia 2.3 houses a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor that powers the Portrait Mode and multiple bokeh effects. On the front, the smartphone offers a 5MP camera.