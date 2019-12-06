Kerala police trolled by netizens over Hyderabad encounter: See trolls

Police in Kerala is facing flood of troll on social media after the killing of 4 accused rapists in Hyderabad by an encounter. The netizens and social media trolls are engaged in a cyber war against Kerala police. Kerala police is criticised over its inaction in rapecases like Vaalayar by the netizens.

most of the trolls are comparing Kerala police with Telangana police.

Earlier the Telengana police has killed four accused who brutally raped and murdered a 27-year-old veterinary doctor on November 27. The police informed that the accused tried to elope by attacking police while they brought to the spot to recreates the scene of crime.

See the Trolls: