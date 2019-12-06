Police to seek ‘Blue Corner’ notice against self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda

The Gujarat police will soon approach Interpol seeking a ‘Blue Corner’ notice against the self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in a rape case. A Blue Corner notice makes it mandatory for all member countries in the Interpol to share the details and whereabouts of a person involved in a crime.

The Ahmedabad Rural police has sent a letter to Gujarat state Criminal investigation Department (CID) for this. CID is the nodal agency for getting Interpol to issue a notice.

The Gujarat police has registered a FIR against the controversial godman after two girls went missing from his Ashram in Ahmedabad. The godman was charged with kidnapping, wrongful confinement of children to collect money as donation to run his ashramam.

It has been reported recently that the absconding Nithyananda has bought a island near Ecuador and created his own country named ‘Kailasa’.