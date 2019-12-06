RPF jawan risks life to save passenger from being run over by train: Video

In an act of bravery and courage, a Railway protection Force (RPF) jawan has saved the life of a passenger from being run over by a train. The incident took place in Thane railway station in Mumbai. The video this act has been shared on social media by news agency ANI.

The RPF jawan named Anil Kumar jumped to railway track to rescue the man.

In the CCTV footage it can be seen that a man wearing white shirt jumps onto the railway track to cross over to a parallel platform. As he is to reach the platform by crossing the railway tracks a train comes in the same track to the station. Seeing this Anil Kumar jumped onto the track and hauls the man up the platform and then he manages to step aside from being run over by the train.