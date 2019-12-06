“ Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved,”advises Azam Khan

Controversies are not new for Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan. He is very keen in making remarks and statements that ignite controversies. Now taking a dig at the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the SP leader has said that it is better to stop eating onions as it is not necessary.

“ Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers do not eat them. Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat everything will be saved” said Azam Khan.

” Do not eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said’if the public does not bread to eat let them eat cake”, Azam Khan added.