This is Mallika Sherawat ‘style’ of opposing rape: See pics

Hot beauty of Bollywood Mallika Sherawat is not seen in films now. But the actress very well know how to grab attention. As the whole of India is now protesting against rapes and physical assaults against women the actress has come with her protest.

The actress registered her protest in a ‘bold’ way. The actress shared a picture on her official Instagram handle. In the photo mallika can be seen posing towards a wall and looking straight at camera with fierce eyes. The black and white picture has written ‘STOP RAPE’ written in red and it covers half of her body.

“Stop Rape now??End Rape culture”, Mallika captioned the photo.