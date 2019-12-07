‘Acting and sex are like bread and butter’ says actor

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan had confessed that he can not avoid acting and sex. The actor also revealed that for him acting and sex are like bread and butter. Kartik Aryan revelaed this during a promotional event of his recently released film ‘Pati, Patni or Woh’.

” Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can’t quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me”, Kartik said.

” I do not like talking about my personal life but I do not like hiding it also. I won’t stop going for a dinner at a restaurant with someone just because there will be paparazzi there”, the actor added.

Kartik Aryan whose recently released film ‘Pati, Patni or Woh’ is going well at the box-office. His upcoming films are ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Aaj Kal’ and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′.