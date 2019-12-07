CBI books High Court Judge in corruption case

CBI has booked Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a medical college and carried out searches at his Lucknow residence, officials said on Friday. Along with Justice Shri Narain Shukla of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the agency has named IM Quddusi, a retired judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust, the trust and private persons Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri in the case, they said.

“…it is revealed that Justice Shri Narayan Shukla…abused his official position and entered into criminal conspiracy…and obtained illegal gratification in order to obtain pecuniary advantage for BP Yadav and Palash Yadav of Prasad Education trust…,” CBI has alleged in the FIR.

The CBI has alleged that Justice Shukla received illegal gratification from Justice (Retd) Quddusi and B P Yadav, chairman of Prasad Education Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow, for getting a favourable order to prevent delisting from counselling sessions for admitting students in 2017.

The case is triggered from a preliminary enquiry registered by the agency on September 8, 2017 based on source-based information about the alleged misconduct of Justice Shukla, they said. The CBI registered fresh FIR against Justice Shukla on December 4, 2019 after getting a nod from the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in July this year.

The agency had informed the CJI about the preliminary enquiry against the judge and others which was registered on the advice of the previous CJI Dipak Misra when the matter regarding the alleged misconduct by the judge was brought to his knowledge.

The CBI also placed before the CJI a brief note on the preliminary inquiry along with the chronological chart while seeking permission for initiating a regular case for investigation. An official of the Supreme Court had said this is for the first time that a permission has been granted to register case against a sitting high court judge.