“Justice should not be revenge. I believe Justice loses its character as Justice if it becomes revenge” Says Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India Justice S.A.Bobde has has made it clear that justice can not be misunderstood with revenge. The remarks of CJI came just a day after the encounter killing of 4 accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. He said this while addressing the inaugural function of new Rajasthan High Court building.

” Justice should not be revenge. I believe Justice loses its character as justice if it becomes revenge, said CJI.

” As an institution, we must remain committed to making justice accessible to people through strengthening existing avenues and evolving newer means to achieve affordable, quick and satisfactory settlement of disputes. We must be aware of the changing perception about the judiciary and litigation. The length of time taken for conclusion of litigation is a big deterrent”, added he.