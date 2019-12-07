‘Narendra Modi believes in violence’ and that is reason  for rise  of violence  in the country’, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are reason for the rise of violence in India.

” You have seen the increase in violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Every day we read about some woman being raped, molested and thrashed. There is violence against minority communities, hatred is being spread against them. There are reports of violence against Dalits, of thrashing them, cutting their arms. We also hear atrocities against tribals, and snatching of their land. There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. it is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power’ accused Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul raised this accusation against Prime Minister while addressing Armed Force Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala.