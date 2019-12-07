Nirbhaya Case: Convict seeks immediate withdrawal of mercy petition

Vinay Sharma, an accused who has sentenced to death by the court has moved a plea before the President of India seeking immediate withdrawl of his mercy petition submitted before him. Vinay Sharma claimed that the mercy petition was not signed and authorized by him.

But it is doubted that it is his tactics to withdraw the mercy petition. Because at present the situation in country after the Unnao rape case and Hyderabad rape case will certainly affect the decision on the mercy petition. As per the law once a mercy petition of a convict is rejected, he cannot again submit the same.

Earlier Home Ministry has recommended the President to reject the mercy petition of the Nirbhaya case convicts.

In 2017, the Supreme Court has sentenced Vinay Sharma and three other convicts to death. One of the convict Ram Singh has committed suicide in jail. Mukesh has not submitted the mercy petition. Akshay Thakur the another convict is yet to file a review plea.