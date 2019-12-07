‘Rowdy Baby’ bags another record: See video

The song ‘Rowdy baby’ from Tamil movie ‘Maari 2’ was an instant hit. The song starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi has created another record. The song has broken into YouTube’s top 10 list of the ‘most viewed videos globally’.

THe video has been in the top position of YouTube’s ‘most trending music videos in India’. The video is now placed in the 7th position in the top 10 most viewed videos globally.

The song is a peppy addictive song. The song was composed and choreographed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Prabhu Deva. The song was sung by Dhanush and Dhee.

The list of YouTube top trending music videos in India also features “Vaaste” by internet sensation Dhvani Bhanushali, “Coca Cola” and “Dheeme Dheeme” by singer Tony Kakkar, “Ve Maahi” by singer Arijit Singh, and Punjabi chartbusters “Lehanga” and “Coka”.