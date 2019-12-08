5 year old raped and kidnapped by auto driver

The steep rise in sexual atrocities committed against women had shamed the nation globally for the past one month. To add to the humiliation a new incidence of a 5-year-old being kidnapped and raped by an auto driver has surfaced in Patna.

Police said the auto driver lured the girl away while she was playing outside her house on Friday. He took her to an orchard, raped her and vanished. The child was later taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“The accused has been arrested. The process of charge-sheeting him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act will be completed within the next 24 hours,” police said.

As per the available statistics, 1,165 rape cases have been lodged in Bihar between January and October 2019, Of these, 85 cases have been reported from capital city Patna.