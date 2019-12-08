‘Duchifat 3’: A satellite designed and built by Israeli school students will be launched by ISRO’s PSLV C48

A satellite named ‘Duchifat 3’ designed anu build by three Israeli high school students will be launched by ISRO’s PSLV C-48 from Sriharikota. The satellite will launched on December 11 along with India’s RISAT-2BR1 and 8 other foreign satellites.

Alon Abramovich, Meitav Assulin and Shmuel Aviv Levi, aged between 17 to 18 are students of Sha’ar HaNegev High school in Israel.

‘Duchifat 3’ is the third in the series of Israeli student-made satellites. The photo satellite is aimed at helping students to ‘observe the Earth’ is build by Herzliya Science Center and Sha’ar Hanegev High School students.

Registrations for witnessing launch of #PSLVC48 / #RISAT2BR1 mission (scheduled on 11.12.2019 at 1525 hrs IST) from Launch View Gallery, SHAR Sriharikota will open from 06.12.2019 at 0800 hrs IST. Click here for registration- https://t.co/3CbfTbkaOp pic.twitter.com/x5iUbTRMVb — ISRO (@isro) December 5, 2019

The size of the satellite is 10X10X30 cm and weighs 2.3 kilo. It took two and half years to build the satellite.