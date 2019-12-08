“Her body won’t be cremated till CM Yogi Adityanath visit”,Unnao Rape victims sister

The sister of the murdered gang rape survivor demanded UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit her family unless which her mortal remains won’t be cremated.

The victims’ sister demanded immediate action against the criminals who were bailed out and set ablaze her sister who was on the way for hearing of her case at Allahabad court. The woman was fighting for justice after she was gang-raped, but her sexual predators were bailed out by a UP court, who the very next day cornered and poured kerosene and set her ablaze. Suffering 90 percent burns she died at a hospital after two days.

The victims’ father demanded justice and ought to see her predators being chased and shot down-just like the four alleged rapists of Hyderabad veterinary doctor ‘Disha’.”Till the time Yogi Ji doesn’t come here, we will not cremate my sister. I want to speak to Yogi Ji in person. I want a government job and the accused should be hanged,” demanded sister of Unnao rape victim.