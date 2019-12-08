India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: India to bat first: Know final XI

In cricket, the team India will bat first in the second T20I against the West Indies. The match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram.

West Indies has won the toss the opted to bowl first. The hosts India has send to batting. India has won the first T20I and if India won this match India can won the 3 match series also. The local boy Sanju Samson is not included in the final eleven.

Final XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams