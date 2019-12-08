Indian fugitive Nithyananda finds ‘Kailaasa’ new Hindu nation in Ecuador

A new nation has been founded by the Indian ‘Godman’ and rape fugitive Nithyananda which is called ‘Kailaasa'(Kailaasa.org). The new nation is complete with its own constitution, a flag and a cabinet of ministers headed by a Prime Minister. Nithyananda reportedly brought an island in Ecuador and declared it to be an independent state.

What makes Kailaasa distinct is a dedicated govt department for enlightened civilization which will work on reviving Sanatana Hindu Dharma. There are also the usual departments of Education, Treasury, and commerce in Kailasa. The website Kailaasa.org calls out for dispossessed Hindus across the globe who had lost their right to practice Hinduism in their own countries. The flag of Kailaasa-‘Rishabha Dhvaja’, features Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

This so-called ‘country’ also claims to eventually have a ‘Dharmic Economy’, and a Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank, where cryptocurrency will also be accepted.”The citizens will be given a Kailaasa passport which, by the grace of Paramashiva, the holder of this passport is allowed free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa,” it said.

Subjects like third eye vision, yoga, meditation and temple eco-system will be taught in a gurukul education system.The new Hindu Rashtra offers food, health care, education and temple based lifestyle free for the inhabitants.

Nithyananda Swami,whose real name is Rajasekharan hails from Tamil Nadu and fled India after a video of him spending intimate time with several Ashram girls went viral. Gujarat police informed the court that Nithyananda is no longer in India. It is believed that he left the country without a passport.