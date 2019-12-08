Know these free video call apps in UAE

There are many video calling apps available in playstore. But here is the five most popular free video calling apps for expats living in UAE.

1. Yzercht: This free video calling app automatically translates chats into your language. There is no need to switch between apps or cut and paste the text.

2. Botim: This app allow you to make voice call and video call around the world. This app has also group chat facility.

3. CMe: This app is just similar to Botim.

4. HiU: This app is developed by the company that released CMe. This app allow a user to send and receive message from a desktop version.

5. Voico UAE; This app offers video and audio calls for users in UAE, India, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan Kuwait, USA, Canada and China.

These apps can be downloaded free of cost from Google Play Store or Apple App store.