Prithviraj’s new film ‘Driving Licence’ bags highest overseas rights

The yet to release Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ starring Prithviraj has bagged highest overseas rights .

Phars Films Co Llc have bagged the overseas rights for Rs 2.55 crore. This is said to be the highest for a Prithviraj film. The film is directed by Jean Paul Lal . ‘Anarkali’ director Sachy has scripted the film.

The film ‘Driving Licence’ narrates the story of a superstar and his fan. The film has Prithviraj playing the role of a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu essays the part of a vehicle inspector, who is also a big fan. Deepti Sati of ‘Neena’ fame and Miya George play the two female leads. Deepti is paired with Prithviraj while Miya plays Suraj’s wife.

Prithviraj Productions is jointly producing the film with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. It is slated to release worldwide on December 20.