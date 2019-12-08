Sania Mirza reveals her ‘biggest secret’ in life

India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza has revealed one of the biggest secrets of her life. Sania Mirza has revealed how she met her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik for the first time. Sania revelaed that they met for first time at a restaurant in Hobart, Australia.

“We knew each other socially and then we bumped into each other at a restaurant in Hobart where you don’t even see animals/birds after 6 pm, forget people,” Sania said to India Today.

“Must’ve been destiny that we met over there to be very honest. Only later I realized that he had actually planned to come to the restaurant because I was there. I was giving destiny all the credit but it was clearly not,” she added.

Sania and Shoaib got married on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad followed by another ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their kid Izhaan, in October last year.

Sania will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020. Sania aged 33 has last played at China Open in October 2017.