Trailer of Jayasurya’s action-packed mass entertainer ‘Thrissur Pooram’ released: Watch

The trailer of the mass entertainer ‘Thrissur Pooram’ starring Jayasurya was released. The film is supposed to be a action-packed mass masala entertainer.

Jayasurya plays the role of ‘Pullu Giri’ in the film. The film is the most expensive film of Jayasurya’s career.

Swathi Reddy is returning to Malayalam through this film. She is portraying the role of Jayasurya’s wife in the film. Vijay Babu, Gayathri Arun, Mallika Sukumaran, Sabumon, Sreejith Ravi and Manikuttan is also the part of the cast.

Music is composed by Ratheesh Vega and cinematography is directed by R.D.Rajasekhar.

The film is directed by Rajesh Mohanan. The film is penned by renowned music composer Ratheesh Vega. The film is produced Vijaya Babu under his Friday Film House.

The film will be released on December 20.