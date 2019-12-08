Two Aligarh Muslim University students booked for objectionable post on Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked two students from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for sharing an objectionable post related to the babri Masjid demolition with a picture of senior BJP leader L.K.Advani on social media.

The students were booked after Yuva Morcha leader complained to the police about the post. The post was a invitation to a public meeting at AMU on the subject ‘Punish those guilty of babri Masjid demolition’.

Students identified as Talha Mannan and Sharjil Usmani were booked under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) of IPC , and section 67 of IT Act.