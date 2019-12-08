Updated version of Apple Mac Pro will be available from December 10: See price, specifications

Apple’s updated version of Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be launched on December 10. The all-new laptops will available for pre-orders in US from Tuesday.

The all-new Mac Pro boasts up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage along with up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory.

The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

The entry-level Mac Pro is set to cost $5,999, with 32GB of memory, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.