Bollywood superstar applies for a ‘Indian passport’

Recently talking in Hindustan Times leaders summit Akshay Kumar has revealed that he has applied for an Indian passport and citizenship. Akshay Kumar revealed that he had applied for an Indian passport and citizenship at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi.

The star said that he had taken the Canadian passport after his first 14 films flopped.

“I did this because I feared that maybe my career in Bollywood was finished,” he said. “However, as luck would have it, my 15th film became a hit. And then I never looked back. “Everybody in my family is all Indian. I pay my taxes here. My life is here”, said the actor.