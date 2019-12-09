Celebrities DHDH Latest NewsEntertainment DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood superstar applies for a ‘Indian passport’

Dec 9, 2019, 02:51 pm IST
national award winning Bollywood  superstar Akshay kumar has applied for a Indian passport. The actor who recently appeared in many films which arouses national spirit was holding a Canadian citizenship and this news aroused  widespread criticism.

Recently talking in  Hindustan Times leaders summit  Akshay Kumar has revealed that he has applied for an Indian passport and citizenship. Akshay  Kumar revealed that he had applied for an Indian passport and citizenship at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi.

The star said that he had taken the Canadian passport after his first 14 films flopped.

“I did this because I feared that maybe my career in Bollywood was finished,” he said. “However, as luck would have it, my 15th film became a hit. And then I never looked back. “Everybody in my family is all Indian. I pay my taxes here. My life is here”, said the actor.

 

 

