Commodity Market: Gold price fells down

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has slipped down and the price of silver has rose. As per the market experts the downfall in the price of gold is due to the appreciation of rupee and selling of the metal in the global market.

In the international market gold was trading at $.1462 per ounce and silver was trading at $.16.60 per ounce. In national capital the price of gold has slipped down by Rs.32 to reach at Rs.38,542 per 10 gram. The gold has settled trading at Rs.38,574 per 10 gram on Saturday.

Meanwhile the price of silver has rose by Rs.46 to reach at Rs.44,691 per kilo. Silver has settled trading at Rs.44,645 per kilo on Saturday.