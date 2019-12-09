JNU Students lathi charged by police in Delhi: Video

The Delhi police has lathi charged the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to register their protest against the fees hike by the authorities.

Delhi: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/H0iPeFWKnw — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

The police lathi charged the protesting students as they tried to cross the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station by breaking the barricades.

The students of JNU were protesting for last one moth against the fees hike and other instructions by the authority.