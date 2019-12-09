DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

JNU Students lathi charged by police in Delhi: Video

Dec 9, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Delhi police has lathi charged the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to register their protest against the fees hike by the authorities.

The police lathi charged the protesting students as they tried to cross the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station by breaking the barricades.

The students of JNU were protesting for last one moth against the fees hike and other instructions by the authority.

