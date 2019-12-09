“No plan to write book on Tihar life”,says Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said he had no plans to write a book on his experience in Tihar jail, where he was lodged for 106 days in the INX Media case.

The veteran Congress leader, who for the first time arrived to a rousing reception by party cadres at Karaikudi, his home town, told journalists that he had no proposal to write a book on his internment.

“I have started writing weekly columns, which are published in 10 languages,” he said making it clear that he was no violating any bail conditions set by the Supreme Court while addressing the media.

The court had only mandated that he cannot talk about his cases. “I never talked about them,” he added.