SBI will deactivate all these Debit Cards vy December 31

The biggest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India has informed that all ‘Magstripe’ or magnetic stripe debit and credit cards will be deactivated by December 31. The customers can replace these cards free of cost with a EMV chip and PIN based card.

Earlier last year the Reserve Bank of India has instructed all commercial banks in the country to mitigate their customers from magstripe cards to EMV chip and PIN based cards.

Apply now to change your Magnetic Stripe Debit Cards to the more secure EMV Chip and PIN based SBI Debit card at your home branch by 31st December, 2019. Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud. pic.twitter.com/t9K3TiGTad — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 30, 2019

The customers who had not received their EMV chip based cards must contact their home branch for changing the cards.