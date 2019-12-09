Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end in high note

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices today recovered from the losses. The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in green today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,487.43 registering a gain of 42.28 points or 0.10%. The NSE nifty ended trading at 11,936.95 gaining by 15.45 points or 0.13%.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports,JSW Steel, Indian Oil and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, Cipla, Larsen and Toubro, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, ITC and State Bank of India.