WhatsApp blocks Cyberabad police’s helpline number ; Here’s the reason

WhatsApp has blocked the helpline number of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, forcing it to switch to an alternate number for time being, after it received a flood of messages following November 27 gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar tweeted on Sunday that WhatsApp has blocked Cyberabad Police”s WhatsApp number 9490617444. “We are now using 7901114100 for receiving citizens” grievances temporarily,” he added.

WhatsApp apparently deactivated the number after it received a flood of messages following the November 27 incident of gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian by four youths at Shamshabad on the city outskirts under the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Commissionerate officials have sent a mail to WhatsApp, requesting it to activate the number.The gruesome rape and murder had shocked the entire nation.

All four accused were killed by police in an alleged ”encounter” at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town on December 6.